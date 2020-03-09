Virginia lawmakers pass lowest insulin price cap in nation at $50 a month

A medical assistant administers an insulin shot to a diabetes patient at a private clinic in New Delhi on November 8, 2011. India is facing a twin epidemic of diabetes and high blood pressure, doctors have warned, after the results of a countrywide study suggested that one in five people had both conditions. AFP PHOTO/ SAJJAD HUSSAIN (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — Lawmakers in Virginia have passed a bill that will force insurers to cap insulin costs at $50 a month, sending the bill to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for signature.

The Virginia General Assembly passed the bill, which will create the lowest insulin cap in the nation, 88-4 after it was sent back with amendments from the state Senate, The Hill reported.

One of the biggest things we did this session that NO ONE is talking about https://t.co/wmkHTtEVcT — Delegate Mike Mullin (@mikemullin4VA) March 6, 2020

Colorado and Illinois are currently the only states with an insulin cap.

Under both Colorado and Illinois law, insulin costs are capped at $100 per month. Washinton has also advanced legislation to cap insulin costs in the state at $100 per month, but it has not yet been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.

The bill was proposed by Democratic Rep. Lee Carter, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who is the state co-chairman of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) presidential campaign.

He initially proposed the cap be $30 but lawmakers ultimately agreed on $50.

