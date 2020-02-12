Virginia House, Senate approve bills that could legalize casinos in Danville, 4 other cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This video accompanied an earlier article on this topic.

RICHMOND, Va. — Danville and four other Virginia cities could become the future homes of casinos, WRIC reports.

On Tuesday, Virginia's House and Senate voted 61-33 and 29-11 respectively on bills to legalize casino gambling in five areas with struggling economies.

Those include Danville, Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Bristol.

The two bills have some differences, so the next step will be for the House and Senate to convene and see if they can merge the bills into one.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-72) voted yes, but he says this proposal does not yet have his full support, according to WRIC.

VanValkenburg warned that this could create a "sugar rush" in those communities while doing little to support their long-term economic stability.

If the bill returns to the House unchanged, he says he would vote no.

If approved, voters would get the last word with a local referendum.