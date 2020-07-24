Virginia high school named for Robert E. Lee will be renamed for Rep. John Lewis

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Virginia’s largest school system is removing the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from one of its high schools and renaming it after the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died last week.

On Thursday, the Fairfax County School Board approved the name change, according to a news release.

The release was posted on the school district’s website and says the new name will take effect at the start of the fall 2020-21 school year.

Other names considered included:

Barack Obama

Cesar Chavez

Mildred Loving

Central Springfield

Legacy

“The Board heard from students, teachers and staff members, families, and the community about the old name,” said School Board Chair Ricardy Anderson. “It was important for us to be mindful of these comments and to select a name that reflected the diversity and multiculturalism that currently exists at the school and in our community. Rep. Lewis was a champion of the Civil Rights movement, and our Board strongly believes this is an appropriate tribute to an individual who is a true American hero. We will also honor his life’s work by continuing to promote equity, justice, tolerance and service in the work that we do.”

“The name Robert E. Lee is forever connected to the Confederacy, and Confederate values are ones that do not align with our community,” said Lee District School Board member Tamara Derenak Kaufax, who proposed the name change along with at-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra. “Our schools must be places where all students, staff, and members of the community feel safe and supported. I believe that John Lewis’ extraordinary life and advocacy for racial justice will serve as an inspiration to our students and community for generations to come.