Virginia first responders on scene of deadly crash ‘pushed and kicked’ by ‘unruly crowd’

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While firefighters and EMS were working to keep a motorcyclist alive after a crash, people at the scene “pushed and kicked” them, according to WAVY.

At about 9 p.m. Monday night, first responders made their way to the crash on the 900 block of Atlantis Drive in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said in a report, “An unruly crowd gathered and rapidly grew in size and out of control, surrounding the scene.”

According to the report, people “pushed and kicked” several of the first responders.

The crash victim died before reaching the hospital, Virginia Beach police said according to WAVY.

Some of the people from the scene reportedly followed the ambulance to a hospital where they proceeded to “jump on, kick and hit multiple EMS vehicles causing damage,” WAVY reports citing the fire department briefing.

The emergency room went into a temporary lockdown.

“If the scene is not safe, it is impossible for us to adequately do our job. And then when we can’t do our job … the public suffers and it is dangerous for them as well,” Max Gonano, president of Virginia Beach Professional Firefighters, told WAVY. “I just hope it doesn’t happen again.”

No first responders were injured.

No word on who was involved in the alleged attack on first responders.