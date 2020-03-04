Virginia becomes 1st state in South to ban conversion therapy for minors

RICHMOND, VA – JANUARY 08: Gov. Ralph Northam delivers the State of the Commonwealth address at the Virginia State Capitol on January 8, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday he had signed into law the measure that bans licensed therapists and counselors from subjecting minors to the practice.

The legislation passed the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year.

Virginia joins 19 other U.S. states that have banned conversion therapy and is now the first state in the South to make the move.

The American Psychological Association has said conversion therapy is not based in science and is harmful to mental health.

Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide.