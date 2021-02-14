Viral Valentine’s Day post provides laughs for NC sheriff’s office at a needed time

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office earned a bit of viral fame on social media thanks to its post asking residents to turn in “ex-Valentines” with outstanding warrants. The notice on its Facebook page has been shared more than 6,000 times.

A laugh goes a long way for the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, according to Chief Deputy Brandon Medina. The department has had a difficult few months. Deputy Jared Allison died days after he was in a crash on Thanksgiving night.

Then, on Feb. 4, Deputy William Toney was shot multiple times after stopping a driver for speeding. He has since been released from the hospital and said he is “just glad to be home.”

“Our agency’s been through a lot since Thanksgiving,” Medina said. “It’s just been tough, these past few, two or three months. We have such a good following with our citizens and the relationship we have.

“We thought everyone could use a little bit of humor. I didn’t expect for it to go this far, but law enforcement is a tough job. It’s been tough like I said earlier, and we figured we needed some type of humor to lighten everybody up.”

Social media is an important tool for law enforcement. Information shared out to the community has become an effective way to break open cases.

“We definitely believe in getting feedback from the public. Especially when we put information out, we ask people to look at photos and videos and still images,” Medina said. He said social media recently helped them solve catalytic converter theft cases in Nash and Wilson counties.

“That’s just an example of teamwork with agencies and getting that backing from the community when we’re looking for help.”

Medina knows that this viral post likely won’t result in the sheriff’s office arresting any criminals. But, with more and more people still sharing it and a few days to go until Valentine’s Day, he’s not ruling it out.

“I think everybody knew it was lighthearted and humorous,” Medina said. “But you never know. You may have crossed that one person, and that individual doesn’t forget. She may know that he may have a warrant.”