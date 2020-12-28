Videos show unidentified criminals throw Molotov cocktails into High Point business, run away

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a pair of criminals threw Molotov cocktails into a business.

At about 4 a.m. on Dec. 21, police responded to an alarm call at Feeling My Wear, located at 306 N. Centennial St., Suite 107.

At the scene, officers could smell gasoline and saw a broken Molotov cocktail and an unbroken Molotov cocktail inside the business.

Officers also found a rock in the business that they say the perpetrators used to break the glass of the front doors before throwing in the Molotov cocktails.

Police also found an unused Molotov cocktail outside the front doors.

Investigators are calling this an attempted arson. There was no fire damage.

Officers released surveillance video showing two unidentified people who were reportedly involved in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fire Investigator Mike Levins at (336) 883-3276 or contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.