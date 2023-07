GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The intersection of East Florida Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed due to a water main break on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The video shows water flooding out onto the street where the road is blocked off.

The closure is expected to last for an extended amount of time, according to police. Crews are on the scene.

Detours are being encouraged for anyone who must travel through the area.