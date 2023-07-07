(WGHP) — A tractor-trailer has overturned and spilled on the US 52-University Parkway on-ramp, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The ramp from US 52 South to University Parkway is shut down completely due to the crash.

Police say that the ramp is expected to remain closed for at least the next 3 hours.

Drivers are being encouraged to take a detour and avoid the area if possible.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

There is no word as to what caused the crash at this time.