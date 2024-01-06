IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen biker has been charged after speeding past a stopped school bus and almost striking a child, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 2:37 p.m. on Thursday, troopers say that a man on a motorcycle was riding north on Carlyle Drive at the intersection of Farmdale Drive and passed a stopped school bus with its warning lights activated and stop arm extended as a child was crossing the road.

Troopers say that the man nearly struck the child and continued north.

On Saturday, investigators announced that they had arrested and charged Ishmael Partida Gonzalez, 18, of Davidson, with careless and reckless driving, no motorcycle endorsement and a registration violation.

Gonzalez was taken into custody after turning himself in at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and was given a $2,500 bond.