Video shows thieves stealing catalytic converters out of Greensboro business’s work trucks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surveillance video captured a pair of thieves making off with the catalytic convertors from a Greensboro business’s work truck.

At about 2:05 a.m. Feb. 22, unknown thieves went into Right Touch Interiors, on Post Street, and stole the catalytic converters out of three work trucks.

The business owner says the suspects were spotted driving a white Dodge Nitro.

Police are investigating the case as a larceny of automobile accessories.

Right Touch Interiors released the surveillance video to FOX8. In the video, someone slides out from under one of the work trucks with an object before getting into the driver’s seat of a white SUV. Someone is also seen standing at the passenger side door of the white SUV.