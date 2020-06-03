Video shows thieves stealing 14 guns from Stokesdale gun shop

STOKESDALE, N.C. — Guns were stolen from gun shops in Stokesdale and Kernersville overnight and more than a dozen guns were taken.

Atlantic Outdoors in Stokesdale was broken into early Wednesday morning and 14 guns were stolen according to the owner.

Four people in all black clothing, wearing hoodies and masks can be seen in the store’s security video busting thru the front door and then smashing glass gun cases and stealing guns. It happened at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The owner says the thieves got through 2 levels of secure doors and glass, shooting a lock 12 times before it broke, allowing access to the store.

The owner says 12 handguns and 2 rifles were stolen.

The suspects were only inside the shop for 1 minute before leaving.

About an hour before the Stokesdale break-in thieves targeted The Gun Rack in Kernersville, busting through its front door and stealing guns.

Both break-Ins are being investigated by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and Kernersville police. There’s no word yet of those agencies have been able to link the crimes.