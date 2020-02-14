Video shows terrifying moment school bus with 25 students on board overturns during crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNVILLE, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video Monday showing the moment a school bus rolled when it was hit by a car in Thornville, Ohio, according to WCMH.

Back on Dec. 19, troopers say 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a 1996 Ford Mustang on a suspended license when he drove through a red light and hit a school bus.

The bus, driven by 74-year-old Danny Hupp, had 25 students on board, WCMH reports.

The newly-released video shows children scream as the bus spins on the road, hits a guard rail and slams onto its side. The students then slowly climb out through the emergency exit located on the roof of the bus.

Eight students and the driver were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thornton was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Perry County Prosecutor is reviewing the case.