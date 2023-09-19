GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers say a driver has minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 40 on Tuesday.

A viewer sent FOX8 a video of the crash that happened near Rock Creek Dairy Road in eastern Guilford County around 7:15 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a Nissan was going west on I-40 before merging across two lanes of traffic and hitting another car.

Troopers say the driver who caused the crash then ran off the side of the road and into a ditch. He was not hurt.

The car he hit flipped over across several lanes of traffic before coming to a stop on the concrete median.

Troopers say the driver of the car that flipped has minor injuries.

The driver who reportedly caused the crash was cited with an unsafe lane change violation.

The scene was cleared around 9 a.m.