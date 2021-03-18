Video shows rain pouring down in Piedmont as storm rolls through

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. for southern Alamance County.

A tornado warning was issued for Guliford, Forsyth, Randolph and Davidson counties.

At 5:13 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Randleman to 11 miles east of High Rock Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Storm damage on Baker Road in High Point (David Weatherly/WGHP)

Photo shows storm in Alamance County NC 49 south of Bellemont about 5:45 p.m. (Tom Britt/WGHP)

The storm brings wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Burlington, Asheboro, Graham, Randleman, the North Carolina Zoo, Mebane, Elon, McLeansville, Gibsonville and Pleasant Garden.

Showers will continue through the night before finally tapering off early Friday.

This storm system has already heavily impacted Deep South states. Alabama has seen several tornados, and tornados have been reported in Mississippi and Louisiana. No one has been hurt as of Thursday morning.