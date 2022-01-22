Video shows Mustang plow into crowd during car meet in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Mustang hit a crowd gathered at a car meet in front of a Sarasota Lamborghini dealership Friday night, as seen in video uploaded to social media.

In the video, cars are seen zooming past the crowd on Clark Road until a black Mustang leaving the parking lot veers off course, ramming into several people.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it got the call about the incident at around 7:39 p.m., but no one was transported for injuries that they know of.

However, one person from the crowd put a picture of their ankle in a walking boot on social media.

So far, the sheriff’s office said it issued two citations in the wreck. It is still under investigation, as of this report.

The car meet was held at Lamborghini Sarasota as an after-hours event. The dealership declined to comment when 8 On Your Side reached out on the phone.