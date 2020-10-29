Video shows massive tree fall on home in Summerfield

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Netflix raised subscription prices for its standard and premium plans in the U.S. Thursday. The standard plan is now $13.99 from $12.99, and the premium plan to $17.99 from $15.

The streaming giant's entry basic remains at $8.99 per month. The increase will take effect immediately for new customers, and current subscribers are to be notified 30 days ahead of their price increase based on their billing cycle.