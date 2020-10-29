Video shows massive tree fall on home in Summerfield

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Video provided to FOX8 showed a massive tree fall on a home in Summerfield on Thursday.

The home is along Highway 158.

There is no word on the estimate of the damage.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter