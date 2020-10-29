SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Video provided to FOX8 showed a massive tree fall on a home in Summerfield on Thursday.
The home is along Highway 158.
There is no word on the estimate of the damage.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Netflix raises subscription prices
- Video shows massive tree fall on home in Summerfield
- Pope ends public audiences, limits numbers at Christmas as virus surges
- Falwell sues Liberty, saying school damaged his reputation
- Burlington man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor