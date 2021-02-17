Video shows historic 150-year-old tree fall at Winston-Salem school during ice storm

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Last week’s ice storm took down a historic tree at a Winston-Salem school.

Gary Callus, principal of St. Leo Catholic School, said the 150-year-old tree fell on Saturday during the ice storm.

On Wednesday, Callus sent FOX8 video of the tree coming down.

Callus said It was a hackberry tree and was recognized in 2009 by Treasure Trees of Forsyth County.

The Triad is now bracing for another ice storm.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Wednesday night, and freezing rain is expected to arrive in the Triad after midnight.

“Once it begins, we will have a long-duration ice event with temperatures staying at or below freezing into the early afternoon,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said.

Parts of the Triad could see up to 1/2″ of ice.