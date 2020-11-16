WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a video posted to Twitter by the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
The fire happened along northbound U.S. 52, north of Patterson Avenue.
There is no word on what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- As temperatures turn, works of art bloom at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Gardens in Kernersville
- Video shows firefighters battle vehicle fire in Winston-Salem
- Victims killed in Alexander County floods ID’d, range in age from 1 to 76
- Meet Maze, FOX8’s Pet of the Week
- Family: Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke