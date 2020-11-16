Video shows firefighters battle vehicle fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a video posted to Twitter by the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire happened along northbound U.S. 52, north of Patterson Avenue.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

