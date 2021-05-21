Video shows crash on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem that sent person to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 600 block of South Stratford Road and involved one vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted video of the crash, showing an SUV on its side and part of the roof cut away.

Firefighters had to use extrication tools to get someone out, a fire department official told FOX8.

There is no word on what caused the crash.