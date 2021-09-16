Video shows Alex Murdaugh turn himself in after allegedly plotting his own death in SC insurance fraud scheme

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Alex Murdaugh in connection to the shooting incident on Sept. 4 Thursday.

Alex Murdaugh turned himself in for insurance fraud Thursday morning.

According to SLED, Murdaugh conspired with Curtis Edward Smith to assist him in committing suicide for the explicit purpose of allowing a beneficiary to collect life insurance.

Murdaugh was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, along
with filing a false police report.

A bond hearing is set for 4 p.m. at the Hampton County Magistrate Court.

The shooter, Curtis Edward Smith, was charged with assisted suicide, insurance fraud and several other counts in the shooting of Murdaugh on a lonely highway in Hampton County, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter