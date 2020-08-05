Video related to the death of John Neville in Winston-Salem released

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Video related to the death of John Neville was released on Wednesday.

Neville died from injuries while in the custody of the Forsyth County Detention Center.

A judge ruled Friday that two videos leading up to Neville’s death would be made public on Wednesday.

Neville’s daughter told FOX8 her father told the detention officers he couldn’t breathe more than 20 times.

Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death.

Neville’s family said at first they didn’t want people to see the video from inside the detention center, but they now want the public to see it.

Click here to watch the videos.