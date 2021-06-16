Video of the scene after a high speed chase down a busy Winston-Salem road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A high speed chase has ended by the Sheetz on Peter’s Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

According to WSPD, the chase started in the Happy Hills neighborhood on Free Street. They traveled south on Peter’s Creek Parkway until they were stopped. The chase involved about 9 Winston-Salem police offices.

There were no injuries or wrecks. Speeds reached up to 85 miles per hour.

Sheriff’s Deputies and WSPD are on the scene, and the driver is being taken into custody, Winston-Salem police say the suspect is a man who is on probation.

No word on why the chase began at this time.

We’ll have more updates as they’re available.