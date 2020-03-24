Video: Deer take advantage of low traffic at Michigan intersection

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – While people across Michigan are spending time at home and practicing social distancing, there are less cars on the road. In Iron Mountain, the animals are using this time to stretch their legs.

The Iron Mountain Police Department shared a video clip from a surveillance camera at City Hall. The video was recorded Tuesday morning at 11:42 a.m.

In the video you can see eight deer run through the intersection. A work van has to hit its brakes to keep from colliding with the hoofed offenders.

In the post, Iron Mountain Police said not everyone was following the governor’s orders to stay home and that the deer ran a red light.

For what it’s worth, it does appear that most of the deer were keeping a distance of six feet between them.