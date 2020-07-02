Victims talk about High Point paintball gun attacks

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Paintballs shot at people, homes, and cars.

Random targets are getting hit.

High Point police have identified some of the shooters responsible, but they need the community’s help to make more arrests.

“It hurt pretty bad. I actually didn’t know at first if it was a real gun or not, because it hurt. I turned and ran and threw my arm up,” Robert said.

He’s one of the victims. He asked FOX8 not to show his face or give his last name for his safety.

He showed FOX8 crews the bruises and blisters that remain on his body four days after the attack.

“They just pulled up and said, ‘Hey, come here,'” recalled Robert. “I just thought they wanted to ask me directions or something. I didn’t know what they wanted.”

Robert was at a gas station on South Main Street in High Point when he saw a paintball gun pointed right at him.

“It started going like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and shooting at me,” he said. “They got me on the chest and tore the skin off my arm.”

Seventeen shots that could have done more damage.

“If they would have shot me in my face, like if I hadn’t moved my arm, it would have hit me in the eye,” Robert said.

Just two days later, on June 30, and just two miles away on Meredith Street, a woman finishing up a DoorDash delivery with her husband, heard the same terrifying sound.

“My vehicle was shot. What we thought was that it was a gun hitting us. Because it was so loud and sounded like a gun,” the female victim told FOX8 on the phone.

They weren’t hit, but their car was blasted.

“There was yellow paint everywhere on the passenger side of my car,” the woman said.

It was a violent act, shattering the sense of safety and security of people in a community where they say they should feel comfortable.

“We’ve got to stop the violence. No matter if it’s’ a simple paintball gun,” the woman said. “The violence has got to stop. Everywhere.”

High Point police have arrested four people in connection to these crimes, including a juvenile.

Police also confiscated an assault rifle and ammunition when making the arrests.

Investigators are still looking for another vehicle they think is involved, but only have a vague description of what it may look like.

Anyone with information is asked to call the High Point Police Department.