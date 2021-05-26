Victims survive drive-by shooting on 30th Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A drive-by shooting on 30th Street ended with no serious injuries, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at 30th Street and Glenn Avenue.

Officers say a vehicle on Glenn Avenue was turning right onto 30th Street when gunshots were fired from another vehicle as it approached from Patterson Avenue, a block away. Multiple people were in the suspect vehicle.

No one in the car was hit by the gunshots, but some minor injuries were reported.

Officers found multiple bullet casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

