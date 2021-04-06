Victims identified after teen killed, man sent to hospital in shooting at mobile home park in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have released the names of the two victims of a deadly shooting at a Burlington mobile home park.

Police say 19-year-old Marcus Sean Snipes, of Graham, was killed, and 27-year-old Carl Devonte Little, of Elon, is in the hospital.

At about 11:22 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at Traveler’s Rest Mobile Home Park at 2417 North Church Street.

At the scene, officers found a Snipes dead at the park near the road.

Little, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was found traveling in a vehicle on North Church Street.

The second victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For

anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.