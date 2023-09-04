GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At 11:40 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2200 block of Tillman Avenue. At the scene, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also submit tips through the P3tips mobile app on Apple or Android or online on P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.