Victim taken to hospital after shooting on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are on scene of a shooting on Randleman Road in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At about 9:57 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2000 block of Randleman Road.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.