GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are on scene of a shooting on Randleman Road in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
At about 9:57 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2000 block of Randleman Road.
At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Victim taken to hospital after shooting on Randleman Road in Greensboro
- Videos show unidentified criminals throw Molotov cocktails into High Point business, run away
- 81-year-old woman identified after being hit by car, killed while walking on US 29 in Rockingham County
- Man killed in crash with tractor-trailer after driving wrong way on NC 49 in Randolph County
- COVID-19 relief bill comes loaded with unrelated items, including racehorse doping, new museums, streaming