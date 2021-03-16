Victim taken to hospital after shooting on Pine Street in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of 800 Pine Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, police found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officers are currently on scene investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.