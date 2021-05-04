Victim taken to hospital after shooting on Pasadena Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting on Pasadena Street in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a gunshot on the 800 block of Pasadena Street.

At the scene, officers found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. 

