Victim taken to hospital after shooting on Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an aggravated assault on the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.