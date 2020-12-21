Victim taken to hospital after shooting on Darden Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers were called to the 3100 block of Darden Road at 4:06 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
