Victim taken to hospital after shooting on Darden Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Darden Road at 4:06 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.