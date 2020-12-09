Victim taken to hospital after shooting on Broad Avenue; assault reported on Meadowood Street overnight in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting and an assault were reported within an hour of each other overnight in Greensboro, according to a news release.

At about 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 700 block of Broad Avenue.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About one hour earlier, at 12:38 a.m., police responded to an assault on the 100 block of Meadowood Street at Willows Apartments.

Officers have not released any details about the assault or injuries.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.