Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Thursday evening in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Creek Ridge Road around 7 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a victim, only identified as a male, suffering from gunshot trauma.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.