Watch Now
FOX8 Evening News

Victim taken to hospital after being shot in head in Winston-Salem

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Harding Street at 2:20 p.m. after a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim, identified only as a male, who had been shot in the head.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and police said he is in stable condition.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter