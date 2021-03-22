Victim taken to hospital after assault on Madre Place in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was rushed to the hospital after an assault in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 12:47 a.m. Monday, police responded to an aggravated assault call on the 2500 block of Madre Place.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from an injury.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Officer shut down the 2500 block of Madre Place. Drivers are asked to find another way through the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.