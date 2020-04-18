Victim taken to hospital after assault in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A victim was taken to the hospital Friday after an aggravated assault in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
At 8:53 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of West Florida Street in reference to an aggravated assault.
When they arrived, officers found a victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Suspect information is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.