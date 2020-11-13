Victim taken to hospital after aggravated assault on Logan Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after an assault in Greensboro, according to police.
At about 2:22 a.m. Friday, police responded to an aggravated assault on the 1000 block of Logan Street.
At the scene, officers found one victim.
The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
