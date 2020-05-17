Victim taken to hospital after aggravated assault in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A victim was taken to a hospital following an aggravated assault in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:00 p.m., Greensboro police responded to an aggravated assault at the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by Guilford County EMS for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.