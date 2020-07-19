Victim shot, taken to hospital in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A gunshot victim in Greensboro was taken to the hospital on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:47 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Ponderosa Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found a gunshot victim in stable condition who was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The shooting happened earlier at Madre Place at Blackmoor Road.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.