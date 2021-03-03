Victim in critical condition after stabbing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A victim is in critical condition after a stabbing in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Stockton Street at 4:20 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim was stabbed by the suspect during an argument.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. No one is in custody.