Victim in critical condition after shooting on Rich Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on Rich Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 3:07 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the shooting on the 800 block of Rich Avenue.

At the scene, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the victim had been shot at the intersection of New Walkertown Road at Ferrell Court.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is in stable but critical condition.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Less than an hour earlier, at about 2:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a man arrived with a gunshot wound following another shooting on Lincoln Avenue.