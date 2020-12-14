Victim in critical condition after shooting in Guilford County shopping center parking lot

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the parking lot of a Guilford County shopping center, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:23 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the shopping center parkling lot by the McDonald’s at 6401 Burlington Road in Whitsett.

At the scene, deputies found one victim suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fleming at (336) 641-5840 or to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.