GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an aggravated assault that sent one person to the hospital on Monday night, according to a news release.

The investigation is taking place in the 3500 block of North Church Street.

One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No other details about the case have been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.