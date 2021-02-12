Victim identified in fatal Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Officers were called to 1204 E. 12th St. at 10:24 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Dennis Louis McClam Jr., of Winston-Salem, laying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS personnel pronounced McClam dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim and his attacker met in the parking lot area and that it was an isolated incident, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.