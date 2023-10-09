CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim of a deadly home invasion on Sunday has been identified by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Tynasha Collins, 23, a resident at 106 Forest Circle in Aberdeen, was shot and killed by the home invaders, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a home invasion at 106 Forest Circle in Aberdeen. Upon arriving, deputies learned that Collins had been shot and subsequently died from her injuries.

Sheriff’s investigators determined that an exchange of gunfire happened within the residence between the home invaders and the occupants.

A 17-year-old, believed to be one of the perpetrators, was also shot during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. He was transported to Moore Regional Hospital by private vehicle where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to identify at least two more persons responsible for the home invasion and death of Collins. The incident is believed to be drug-related, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 910-947-4444.

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.