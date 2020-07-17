Woman identified in Burlington death investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A death investigation is underway in Burlington after a woman was found dead on the side of the road Thursday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Officers were called to the area of Gilmer Street and Graham Street at 12:59 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead on the side of the road on Gilmer Street.

The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Charisma Pheniqueka Robinson, of Vance County.

At this point in the investigation, it appears that Robinson died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.