Victim identified by Winston-Salem police investigating homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police identified the victim of a shooting on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:19 a.m., officers with the WSPD received a report of someone being shot at 106 Fir Drive.

Officers responded and found Aaron Shepherd unresponsive in the driveway at 106 Fir Drive.

EMS personnel also responded and pronounced Shepherd deceased at the scene.

Winston-Salem police detectives responded and assumed investigative responsibility for this incident.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was shot.

The 100 block of Fir Drive was closed for a few hours due to this investigation.

At the time of the release, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

No other information is available as this investigation is very active at this time and is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.