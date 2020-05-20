Victim identified after man killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New details have emerged after Greensboro police launched a homicide investigation Tuesday, according to a Greensboro police.

Around 1:26 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a parking lot in the 1300 block of Bridford Parkway on an unknown problem person down call.

When they arrived, police found Frederick Elijah Green, 28, of Greensboro, according to an incident report.

Life saving measures were attempted before Green was pronounced dead.

The incident report lists the weapon as an unspecified firearm.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.